Ciara Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfies While Showing Off Growing Baby Bump In Plunging Tank

Ciara took to Instagram to share some gorgeous new photos that show her standing and posing outside in a tank top as her hair blows in the wind and her baby bump is on full display.

Ciara, 34, is absolutely glowing! The singer posted some beautiful fresh-faced Instagram photos of herself enjoying some air outside while also showing off her growing baby bump and they definitely caught the attention of many of her followers. In the selfies, she is wearing a long white tank top and appears to be makeup-free as her hair, which is pulled back in a low ponytail with some loose strands, blows in the wind. Although she didn’t caption the post, no caption was really needed since she received a lot of compliments on it anyway.

“😍😍😍😍😍 Can I look this gorgeous during pregnancy?! 🤰🏾 Always stunning CiCi! 🙌🏾,” one follower wrote while another commented with “BEAUTIFUL MAMA! You and your hubby are super blessed! Good to see real love flourish in celebrity marriages 💕💕💕💕💕” Many others posted more heart-eyed emojis, showing love for the talented artist and mom.

Before her latest amazing snapshots, Ciara took to Instagram to share a video that showed her, hubby Russell Wilson, 31, and kids Future Jr., 5, and Sienna, 2, busting out blue confetti and finding out their soon-to-be bundle of joy is a baby boy. The family of four all seemed very excited when finding out the gender of the baby in the video and it’s understandable considering this will be the first boy for Russell, who shares Sienna with Ciara. Ciara shares oldest son Future Jr. with her ex Future, 36.

Ciara and Russell first announced they were expecting another child in Jan. 2020. Since then, Ciara hasn’t been shy about showing off her cute baby bump and sharing memorable moments with her fans on social media.