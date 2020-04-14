It’s gender reveal time for Ciara and Russell Wilson! The happy couple filmed themselves finding out whether they’re having a boy or a girl, and there’s an adorable cameo from the kids.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are having a baby boy! The happy couple found out the gender of their second child together with a fun reveal, and they shared the video on Instagram on April 14. In the clip, Ciara explains to her two kids Future Jr. 5, who she shares with her ex, Future, and Sienna, 2, who she shares with Russell, what’s going to happen. She also asks the kids if they’re hoping for a boy or girl. Future is very adamant that he wants a little brother, while Sienna says she wants a baby sister.

Finally, it’s time to release the confetti and see. When blue smoke and sparkles pop out, Ciara and Russell can’t hide their excitement. At the end, she even dances around and rubs her baby bump while singing, “It’s a boy, it’s a boy!” This will be Russell’s first son, and he’s clearly excited about having another little guy around the house! For the gender reveal, Ciara and Russell wore matching see-through shirts, and Ciara’s growing belly was on full display.

Ciara and Russell revealed they were expecting another child with a sweet announcement post at the end of January 2020. At the time, she was already several months along, and shared the news by posting a photo of herself on the beach, cradling her baby bump. Since then, she’s been regularly sharing photos and videos that show off her bump on social media.

While quarantined together, Ciara, Russell and their family have also been learning some moves on TikTok. They’ve posted videos doing the “Toosie Slide” and more viral dances from the social media site. Soon enough, there’ll be another little one to add to their videos!