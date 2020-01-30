Congratulations are in order for Ciara — she’s pregnant! The singer confirmed the exciting news by debuting her baby bump on Instagram on Jan. 30.

Ciara has another baby on the way! The singer is expecting her third child, and her second with husband, Russell Wilson. She confirmed the news with a sweet Instagram photo on Jan. 30. In the pic, she’s posing on the beach in a bikini, with her baby bump on full display. “Number 3,” she captioned the image. It’s unclear how far along Ciara is, but her baby bump is already bulging in the pic! Russell also shared a pic to his page to announce the news. In his picture, he’s posing for a selfie, with Ciara and her baby bump in the background. So sweet!

Ciara shares her firstborn child, a son named Future Jr., 5, with the rapper Future. She was previously engaged to the rapper, but they ended their relationship in 2014, and it has been pretty volatile between them ever since. Ciara started dating Russell, who plays for the Seattle Seahawks, in 2015. They were engaged in March 2016, and tied the knot that summer in England. The pair’s first child, a daughter named Sienna, 2, was born in April 2017.

Russell and Ciara are extremely dedicated parents, and are often showing off cute photos of the kids on social media. They’ve also taken the kids to some red carpet events, including the Kids’ Choice Awards. Even though Future is not Russell’s biological child, he’s taken him under his wing, and is often playing sports and doing other physical activities with the little guy.

Ciara did not reveal her due date or any other information about her pregnancy in the announcement post, but we can’t wait to see her slay her maternity style over the next few months. Congrats to the happy couple!