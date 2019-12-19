Ciara’s Son Future Jr., 5, Gets Basketball Lessons From Stepdad Russell Wilson In Sweet Video

Ciara’s five-year-old son, Future Jr., showed off his refined basketball skills while his dad filmed his dribbling practice for his followers on Instagram to see!

A basketball player in the family? Ciara‘s, 34, son Future Jr., 5, can clearly dribble a ball, after his stepdad, Russell Wilson, 31, posted a practice session with the little tyke to Instagram on Dec. 18. Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with her former partner, Future, 36, picked up a basketball while inside a gym where his step dad started a countdown. “Three, two, one, go! Fast as you can,” said the Seattle Seahawks football star.

All of a sudden, Future Jr. began to dribble the ball and move between four rods which would light up red for the five-year-old to wave his hand over. Future Jr. was clearly working on his blocking skills along with his ability to dribble with both hands and showed so much promise! “Nice,” Russell said as soon as the lights flashed blue, signifying the end of the session.

Of course, Future Jr. really does have a knack for most any sport and has shown his talent off before! On Sept. 24, the five-year-old flaunted his amazing baseball skills — and even his dance moves — while playing a fun game with his family in the driveway of their home. Once again, Russell took to his Instagram to share the video, which was taken by Ciara, of Future Jr. hitting a home run and circling the bases! “That’s a home run, you don’t even have to run after that one” Russell said for how far the youngster hit the ball. “That’s how you swing the bat,” he shared, clearly proud of his stepson.

Clearly, Future Jr. and Russell have a very close bond. The pro football player has even taught the small sportsman to catch a football, making him a very well-rounded athlete all ready. Fans love seeing these two continue to bond and look forward to their next training session!