Russell Wilson has a wide receiver in the making with wife Ciara’s son Future Jr. The five-year-old caught a pass from his quarterback stepdad like a pro in the cutest video.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 30, has made sure ever since marrying Ciara that his stepson Future Jr. has a love of football. He’s brought the five-year-old to the team’s training camps and posted videos showing the youngster how to run drills, and it’s paid off. In a video that Ciara, 33, posted to Instagram on Aug. 30, they’re in the family’s play room as Russell is seated, winding up to throw and into the frame comes Future Jr., jumping into the air from a mini-trampoline and catching the midair pass before landing on a giant white bean bag chair. And he showed it wasn’t a one time feat as Russell and Future Jr. repeated the successful completion. Russ is grooming a future wide receiver quite well!

Russell and Future Jr. both yell “touchdown” and it’s clear the boy has seen plenty of NFL TD’s as he immediately got up and did his own version of the end zone dance celebration and it is SO cute! He uses his arms and legs to shimmy back and forth just like the pro’s do. Then mama CiCi instructs Future Jr. to spike the ball, which he does with all of his might.

It wasn’t just Future Jr. who had all the fun as Russell and Ciara’s daughter two-year-old daughter Sienna got in on the action. She picked up another football and when her stepbrother tried to grab it, she wouldn’t let go as Russell told her “That’s right Sienna, don’t give up the ball.” She then threw a perfect toss to her daddy, and CiCi squealed “Nice arm!”

Fans loved the sweet video. One person commented, “I know it sounds corny but watching this family brings me great joy. Ciara and Russell have both been thru some thangs. But they didn’t let that stop their joy or positive spirit. And you see that joy and happiness in their children as well. I jus luv the Wilsons.” A woman named Suzi wrote “Catching from the best QB in the league. NBD,” about Future Jr.’s skills. A user named Janice joked, “These children are so fortunate. Parents that actually play ball WITH U in the house!!! “