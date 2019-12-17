Ciara’s Daughter, 2, Intently Watches Dad Russell Wilson Play Football In Adorable New Photo

Can’t keep her eyes off the field! Ciara’s adorable two-year-old, Sienna, was focused on watching her dad, Russell Wilson play football in an adorable new snap, which Ciara captured.

Eye’s on the football! Ciara‘s, 34, daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, 2, was so engrossed watching her dad, Russell Wilson, 31, play for the Seattle Seahawks, she didn’t even notice the sweet, candid picture posted on Dec. 16. In the snap, posted to Ciara’s Instagram account, the “Melanin” singer sat in a windowed box seat with her two kids as Russell played down on the field. While Future Jr., 5, wore headphones and stared down at a screen, Sienna’s eyes were looking straight through the window and likely onto one of the big screens as her dad played! “Mommy Life,” Ciara captioned the pic, adding the hashtag “Go Hawks” with blue and green hearts!

Of course, it’s no surprise that Sienna was interested in what her dad was doing during the Dec. 15 game against the Carolina Panthers, where the Seahawks won 30-24. Sienna is basically her dad’s biggest fan! The adorable little girl was captured cheering on her pro-football player dad from the sidelines during another game on Dec. 2, where she looked like the cutest cheerleader in the stadium. Ciara took to her Instagram account, yet again, during the game to post a sweet video of her little girl dancing around with green pom poms in hand. And it just got cuter from there!

The two-year-old was totally glowing in front of the camera while she pranced around the sidelines, flinging her pom pom to and fro. Sienna, who was incredibly close to the camera, eventually used her pom pom to push the camera back, but it was hard to deny her cheering skills, as her mom captioned the clip “Go Daddy Go Daddy Go!! @DangeRussWilson #SeaHawks #MNF 💙💚.” On that particular day, the Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings and clearly Sienna’s cheering skills did the trick, as the Seahawks handily beat the Vikings 37-30!

Of course, it’s not just dad who Sienna cheers for! When Ciara hosted the AMAs on Nov. 24, her sweet little ones told their mom she did a good job after her electrifying opening performance. It was such a sweet moment and fans just love to see Ciara and Russell’s amazing little family continue to love and support one another in all sorts of ways!