Ciara Is Having A ‘Wonderful & Easy’ Pregnancy: What Russell Wilson Is Doing To ‘Make Things Easier’

Ciara is pregnant with baby number three, and her hunky hubby Russell Wilson is with her every step of the way! PSA: These two are total couple goals.

Ciara, 34, is expecting her third bub this year — the second with husband Russell Wilson — and the adorable couple are total goals! The mother-of-two is already a parenting pro with her kids Future, 5, and, Sienna, 2, and a source has revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that her third pregnancy has been absolute smooth sailing. “Ciara is having a really wonderful pregnancy and the third time appears to be the charm in how she is handling it,” the source revealed. “It is going along pretty easy as she is used to it and no complications or hardships seem to be occurring. It really seems to be a blessing that she has rarely been sick and has just had to deal with the normal things that come up during pregnancy without any extra hang ups.” The source also told HL just how much of a support Ciara’s Seattle Seahawks player beau has been. “Russell has her back completely all along the way as well, which makes things easier and nice. They are always working out together and doing everything as a family,” they said, adding, “Future and Sienna are really excited too and that is making things a lot easier for Ciara to be in a good place and in a really fun mood during this pregnancy. She couldn’t really ask for more as everything is going very well.”

The “Goodies” singer has kept her pregnancy well-documented on social media, and recently revealed her growing baby bump hasn’t stopped her from fitting in a sweat sesh. She hit up the gym with Russell on March 5, and got any aggression out of the way by repeatedly hitting a punching bag, amid all the pandemonium going on around them. Ciara showed off her bump in a black workout t-shirt while keeping her elongated hair tied up and behind her face. Her NFL hubby, meanwhile, put his amazing muscles on display in a black t-shirt and shorts as he excelled in boxing.

“Training with my lady… @Ciara we will whoop dat…” he captioned the Instagram footage. She responded back with, “Oh baby,” while adding a bunch of heart-related emojis. The love between them, that has been seen on and off social media for years, has clearly made a major impact on their fanbase. “@ciara y’all are a true blessing for every couple,” one wrote in the comments section of Russell’s clip. “God bless you both.” Another word repeatedly written about the married couple was “GOALS” which we totally second.

We’re seriously so excited for Ciara and Russell to welcome their new bundle of joy in 2020. The singer and the football star announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 30. They both wrote “number three” in their Instagram captions: although this is Russell’s second baby, he’s a loving stepdad to Ciara’s five-year-old son Future Zahir Jr. by rapper Future. We can’t wait to see more pics of this adorable, growing family!