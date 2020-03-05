Russell Wilson Cheers On Pregnant Wife Ciara At The Gym While She Hits The Punching Bags

Russell Wilson played the part of encouraging husband next to his pregnant wife Ciara where they both broke a sweat while working out!

Pump it up! Ciara, 34, isn’t letting her growing baby belly stop her from staying fit during her pregnancy. The “Goodies” singer, who is expecting her third child later this year, got in an excellent workout with her sexy husband Russell Wilson, 31, on Wednesday, March 5. The two of them got their aggressions out of the way by repeatedly hitting the punching bag amid all the pandemonium going on around him. Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in a black workout t-shirt while keeping her elongated hair tied up and behind her face. Her Seattle Seahawks beau, meanwhile, put his amazing muscles on display in a black t-shirt and shorts as he excelled in the world of boxing during his time there.

“Training with my lady… @Ciara we will whoop dat…” he captioned the Instagram footage. She responded back with, “Oh baby,” while adding a bunch of heart-related emojis. The love between them, that has been seen on and off social media for years, has clearly made a major impact on their fanbase. “@ciara y’all are a true blessing for every couple,” one wrote in the comments section of Russell’s clip. “God bless you both.” Another word repeatedly written about the married couple was “GOALS” which isn’t too surprising given how that word truly describes them as an item when it comes to their professional and personal successes with one another.

Ciara’s been keeping busy at the gym as of late. The mother-of-two (son Future, 5, and daughter Sienna, 2) got in a darn good workout with her trainer earlier this week where her growing bump was visibly on display in a white t-shirt and grey sweats. She went makeup-free for her big day out while looking radiant as can be. Work, Ci Ci!

Russell and Ciara will have a lot more to celebrate this year when she gives birth. They announced their joyous baby news in late January 2020 and have been spotted out enjoying life at many events ever since.