Watch
Hollywood Life

Russell Wilson Cheers On Pregnant Wife Ciara At The Gym While She Hits The Punching Bags

Ciara Russell Wilson
REX/Shutterstock
Russell Wilson and Ciara in the front row Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week Men's, USA - 06 Feb 2018
Russell Wilson and Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Ciara and Russell Wilson Tom Ford show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Milk Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ciara shows off a hint of her baby bump decked out in her husband’s jersey as she and Russell Wilson leave the Rolling Stone Party at the SLS Hotel in Miami. Pictured: Russell Wilson, Ciara BACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Russell Wilson played the part of encouraging husband next to his pregnant wife Ciara where they both broke a sweat while working out!

Pump it up! Ciara, 34, isn’t letting her growing baby belly stop her from staying fit during her pregnancy. The “Goodies” singer, who is expecting her third child later this year, got in an excellent workout with her sexy husband Russell Wilson, 31, on Wednesday, March 5. The two of them got their aggressions out of the way by repeatedly hitting the punching bag amid all the pandemonium going on around him. Ciara showed off her growing baby bump in a black workout t-shirt while keeping her elongated hair tied up and behind her face. Her Seattle Seahawks beau, meanwhile, put his amazing muscles on display in a black t-shirt and shorts as he excelled in the world of boxing during his time there.

“Training with my lady… @Ciara we will whoop dat…” he captioned the Instagram footage. She responded back with, “Oh baby,” while adding a bunch of heart-related emojis. The love between them, that has been seen on and off social media for years, has clearly made a major impact on their fanbase. “@ciara y’all are a true blessing for every couple,” one wrote in the comments section of Russell’s clip. “God bless you both.” Another word repeatedly written about the married couple was “GOALS” which isn’t too surprising given how that word truly describes them as an item when it comes to their professional and personal successes with one another.

Ciara’s been keeping busy at the gym as of late. The mother-of-two (son Future, 5, and daughter Sienna, 2) got in a darn good workout with her trainer earlier this week where her growing bump was visibly on display in a white t-shirt and grey sweats. She went makeup-free for her big day out while looking radiant as can be. Work, Ci Ci!

Russell and Ciara will have a lot more to celebrate this year when she gives birth. They announced their joyous baby news in late January 2020 and have been spotted out enjoying life at many events ever since.