Ciara worked her pregnancy glow while posing in a two-piece swimsuit and getting cozy with her husband of nearly four years, Russell Wilson, in two new images she posted to Instagram.

Singer Ciara was totally taking in that vacation sun while showing off her baby bump and love for husband Russell Wilson, 31, in two new posts she shared to her Instagram on Feb. 21. In the first snap from the “Melanin” singer, 34, Ciara struck a stoic pose. The singer gazed off into the distance while sporting a pair of sunglasses and wearing a white bikini that accentuated her growing pregnant belly perfectly. She also wore a cream-colored kimono that flowed down her arms and back. To top off the look, Ciara wore a white hat, further blocking the beaming sun from her eyes. But that wasn’t the only image that the expectant mother shared.

In the second image from the entertainer, she spent some time in the pool with Russell. The couple, who already share daughter Sienna, 2, along with Ciara’s son Future Jr., 5, got very cozy in the crystal clear water. Ciara put her arms around the Seattle Seahawks player’s shoulder and gazed into the camera with a sultry look. Russell, meanwhile, beamed with all the pride in the world in the black and white image that Ciara shared. “Flicks” she captioned the image with a heart-eyes emoji. Right now, the happy couple have a lot to be glowing about!

Ciara and Russell surprised everyone when the singer took to her Instagram account on Jan. 30 to post an image of herself showing her growing belly, essentially announcing her pregnancy to the world. “Number 3,” she captioned the image. Since then, Ciara and Russell have shown nothing but positivity and excitement in expecting their next bundle of joy. While attending the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Feb. 9, Russell and Ciara looked so in love. The NFL star at one point even cradled his wife’s growing belly, while she beamed at him with nothing but adoration!

There’s no doubt about it: Ciara and Russell have a lot of love between the two of them. Not only do the pair regularly demonstrate how much they support one another, they are incredibly open about their affection. As they ready to welcome their second child together, fans cannot wait to see what they share next!