Ciara Cradles Her Baby Bump & Cozies Up To Russell Wilson in Super Sexy Sheer Dress At Oscars Party

Bumpin’ and beautiful! Ciara showed off her growing baby bump at the VF Oscars party on Feb. 9. She looked super sexy in a sheer dress, and posed for photos with hubby, Russell Wilson, at the event.

Ciara is always right at home on the red carpet! The pregnant singer, 34, showed off her growing baby bump alongside husband Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9. Ciara was one of the stars of the red carpet, as she wore a sparkling, sheer dress, which featured one sleeve and a thigh-high leg slit. The gown put her baby bump on full display, and she cradled it while posing for some photos. She completed her look with her hair pulled back into a messy updo, and she and Russell looked SO in love as they posed for pictures together. Of course, Ciara was positively GLOWING!

The couple stepped out at the VF party less than one week after they announced that they’re expecting their second child together (and Ciara’s third kid in total). The proud parents announced the exciting news on Instagram with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. “Number 3,” the pregnant singer captioned the photo, which was snapped by Russell. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback announced the pregnancy with a closeup selfie, which showed a pregnant Ciara in the background.

This was not the first time that Ciara was pregnant at the Vanity Fair party. Back in 2017, she was just two months away from giving birth to her daughter, Sienna, 2, when she enjoyed a date night with Russell at the same event. She wore a gorgeous, red velvet dress, and her baby bump was once again the center of attention in the stunning look.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in England in July 2016, and welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess that next April. Ciara also has another son, Future Jr., with her ex, Future. They were engaged for a short period of time before Ciara called it off. Russell and Future Jr. have a very close relationship. Soon, this group will be a family of five!