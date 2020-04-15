La La Anthony revealed that things have been ‘smooth sailing’ since she started quarantining with her estranged husband, Carmelo, and her family on the West coast after fleeing New York City!

La La Anthony‘s entire family is together amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, and she wouldn’t have it any other way. During her April 13 interview with Access Daily the TV personality, 38, shared with correspondents Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez how she and her family are doing while staying together in Los Angeles. “So, I’m on the west coast,” La La confirmed to Kit. “I have a bunch of my family with me. My son [Kiyan Anthony, 13], obviously, is here. I was in New York and I just felt like it was time to get out of New York.” Indeed, La La even shared that she “grabbed some of [her] nieces” and migrated out to LA. Now, she’s staying in a house and has reunited with her Portland Trail Blazers husband Carmelo Anthony, 35!

“Melo is [here],” La La admitted under her breath. “So Melo’s even there?” Mario asked the stunning mogul. “He’s in here, he’s here somewhere,” she assured the correspondent through laughter. “How’s that going?” Kit asked La La, noting that with so many people staying in one house there are bound to be ‘tight quarters.’ But La La revealed that the whole experience has been “smooth sailing. You know, to see my son just so happy even in the midst of what’s going on in the world…is what’s important and what matters to me. So, I feel really great about that.” La La continued to share that she’s been getting a lot of help with “online classes” and has even started “googling math problems” to help her son out as he continues to do his school work from home!

But as La La has shown her fans on social media, she and her Kiyan are clearly thriving while in Carmelo’s company. On Easter Sunday, April 12, La La shared a fun Instagram video with her son dancing around to Biggie‘s “One More Chance.” The Power star sported a pastel tie-dye outfit that showed off her abs with a pair of matching bunny ears, and she captioned the post by telling her beloved New York to “stand up!” La La wrapped her arms lovingly around Kiyan, as the two bopped along to the hit song!

La La and Carmelo married on July 10, 2010 after welcoming Kiyan into the world just three years prior on March 7, 2007. While everything in their marriage appeared to be all love, La La filed for separation from Carmelo in April 2017 after rumors circulated that he had cheated on her. In June 2017, however, La La revealed that she wasn’t pursuing a divorce from Carmelo. For the past few months, fans have pondered the relationship status of the famous NBA couple. The two got together for Christmas 2019, piquing fans’ curiosity even further. But much like her interview for Access Daily, it’s been clear that for both Carmelo and La La their son always comes first.