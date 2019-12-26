La La & Carmelo Anthony Reunite & Rock Matching Christmas PJs With Son, 12, In Sweet Selfie

The Anthonys had an amazing Christmas together! La La and Carmelo, who’ve been living apart amidst their on and off marriage, reunited for the holiday with their 12-year-old son, Kiyan. The actress shared cute photos of the family in matching pajamas!

Family over everything! La La and Carmelo Anthony enjoyed the Christmas holiday as a family with their son Kiyan, as seen in photos the estranged couple shared to Instagram. The actress and the NBA player are pictured wearing matching red and white Christmas pajamas, along with their son in playful family selfies.

“Two grateful hearts = one happy kid ❤️🎄🎁❤️🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL 🎁🎄❤️sending love to whoever needs it today. Thinking of you & praying for you 🙏🏽❤️🎁,” La La captioned the sweet snap, which showed the family cuddled up together, making funny faces. Kiyan and La La stuck their tongues out, while Melo smiled. The athlete, who recently moved to Portland after signing with the Trailblazers, shared the same snap to his Instagram, captioned, “HAPPY HOLIDAYS *The Anthonys.”

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union, who are close friends with the couple, shared separate comments under La La’s post. “Family ❤️,” the NBA champion wrote, along with, “Love yall!!!!”, by the actress. Khloe Kardashian added, “I love you guys!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Taraji P. Henson also shared three heart emojis in the comments.

In a second post, La La shared a photo of Carmelo and Kiyan in matching Christmas pajamas. She captioned the sweet photo with, “Never seen a bond like this ❤️so grateful 🙏🏽🎁🎄❤️MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYBODY😘🎁🎄.”

La La and Carmelo reunited for the holidays as questions are still looming about the status of their relationship. The longtime couple split in April 2017, and reunited in late 2018, however, they’ve been co-parenting their son, Kiyan while living apart.

While the actress has been filming on location in Chicago and the NBA player has been in-season since signing with the Trailblazers in mid-November, it’s unclear if they are still together. La La has been photographed without her wedding ring over the past few months after reports claimed over the summer that she was moving forward legally with a divorce. Nonetheless, La La nor Melo have addressed the status of their marriage.

Despite their relationship woes, both stars have remained extremely amicable and supportive of one another. They continue to do so while focusing on co-parenting their son.