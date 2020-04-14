Easter was a blast at the Anthony household this year! La La Anthony and her 13-year-old son, Kiyan, spent the holiday dancing and singing, and she did so in an Easter Bunny-approved pastel outfit.

La La Anthony celebrated Easter in style! The Power star, 38, got to spend some quality time with her 13-year-old son, Kiyan Anthony, during the holiday, and that included tons of dance breaks. La La posted an adorable video to Instagram on April 13, the day after Easter, showing the twosome boogying in their living room to Biggie‘s “One More Chance”, and they’ve got some impressive moves. The video starts out with Kiyan, whom La La shares with husband Carmelo Anthony, breaking it down, as she provides him backup. This is one chill teenager — not only did he agree to be in a dance video with his mom, he even looks like he’s having fun when she starts rapping! La La captioned the post, “Still going… NEW YORK STAND UP‼️ HAPPY EASTER EVERYBODY #big #brooklyn,” with tons of emojis.

La La’s Easter outfit was pure perfection. The former MTV VJ rocked a pastel two-piece, consisting of a pair of skintight leggings and a cropped tee in a subtle tie-dye print. The cute and comfy outfit served to show off her incredible six-pack and flat stomach. To complete the look, she pulled back her long curls with a pair of sequined bunny ears! Kiyan kept it casual, channeling his Portland Trail Blazers star father in a red NBA tee. Her friends and fans couldn’t get enough of the darling video and flocked to the comments section to tell her all about it. Shanina Shaik wrote, “So cute!!!! Happy Easter!!” Foxy Brown dropped a ton of fire emojis for the family, while La La’s Power co-star, Jerry Ferrara commented, “This is the best.”

She even got a shoutout from Tina Knowles, who commented, “Sooo cute warms my heart,” including the heart and prayer hand emojis. Check out La La and Kiyan’s Easter video below!

It’s crystal clear that these two should have been part of Diddy‘s Easter dance-a-thon. Everyone, from Diddy’s ex Jennifer Lopez, to LeBron James and his son took part. La La and Kiyan would’ve smoked them all, though!