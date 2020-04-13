Diddy Defends Interrupting Lizzo’s Twerking On His Dance-A-Thon After Backlash From Fans

Diddy ‘made it clear’ what he was trying to do when he stopped Lizzo’s twerking during his Easter Sunday dance-a-thon. The rapper explained why he cut off ‘his queen’ during the live stream in a series of videos a few hours after the fundraiser ended.

Sean “Diddy” Combs wasn’t “shading” Lizzo like most of her fans thought on Sunday when she participated in his “Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund” dance-a-thon. The hip hop legend, 50, faced backlash soon after he abruptly paused the singer, 31, while she was showing off her twerking skills at home. It turns out that Diddy just wanted to switch the song — and, for good reason!

“There’s one thing that I want to make clear — my queen, my sister Lizzo,” he said on his Instagram Stories, before explaining that he stopped the music because it had a lot of curses. Diddy, along with his kids in the background, responded to the criticism after Easter dinner with his family that same night. “When I stopped the music, it was ‘cause it had a lot of curses in there. Not ‘cause she was twerking,” he clarified, noting that Lizzo’s “one of the best twerkers in the world, okay?”

Diddy continued, “So, let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You are allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing in the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now. So, that’s why I stopped the record.”

Diddy ended his explanation urging fans to seek the good out of his dance-a-thon during this unforeseen time.

“Lizzo we love you, and everybody stop looking for the negative! Look for the positive,” he said, concluding with, “Let’s go to the love!”

Diddy’s Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $3,727,245 as of Monday morning, April 13. Other celebrities and athletes who participated in his Easter dance-a-thon include, LeBron James and his son, Bronny Jr., Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, La La Anthony and many more.