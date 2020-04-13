Drake Does The ‘Toosie Slide’ With Diddy’s Twins, 13, More Family Members During Epic IG Live

Diddy and his family are the latest stars to take on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ — and they got to virtually do the dance with the rapper himself during an Instagram Live on April 12!

Drake was one of the guests on Diddy’s Instagram Live on April 12, and his appearance turned into quite the dance party with Diddy’s family. Diddy gathered his kids for the video, and they all teamed up to dance with Drake to his hit new song, “Toosie Slide.” The “Toosie Slide” has become a viral TikTok dance, and Diddy’s kids, including 13-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, proved that they’ve all mastered the routine. The group virtually danced with Drake as thousands of fans tuned in.

Fans all over the world have been taking on the “Toosie Slide” ever since Drake released the track on April 3, but many celebrities are also joining in on the craze. Over the weekend, Ciara had her baby bump on full display while doing the moves. Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, also proved to be quite the expert. Chris shared a video of her doing the dance, and Drake was so impressed that he re-posted it on his own Instagram Story.

The reunion of Drake and Diddy on Instagram Live was quite historic, as it proved that the rappers are long past their feud, which stemmed from a scuffle in Miami in 2014. Diddy even said that Drake is on his list of ‘Top Five Best Rappers,’ which definitely shocked some fans.

Drake and Diddy doing the Toosie Slide together is the wholesome content I signed up for 🤧 pic.twitter.com/LXDF4g23Ug — Certified Villain😌 (@Diablamamiii) April 13, 2020

Another epic moment from the Live featured Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo and Diddy dated in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was famously her date to the 2000 Grammys when she wore her iconic plunging Versace gown. The two have stayed friendly over the years, but fans still loved the nostalgic feeling of seeing the two reunite virtually. Clearly, there’s no hard feelings, as A-Rod was in on the fun, too!