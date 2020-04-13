Watch
Drake Does The ‘Toosie Slide’ With Diddy’s Twins, 13, More Family Members During Epic IG Live

drake d'lila jessie combs
Shutterstock
Kim Porter and her children arrive into Gustavia from their massive yacht to head to St Jean Beach. The Diddy family all posed and waved as they arrived into harbor on their dinghy boat. Kim was dressed in a very colorful Moo-Moo Dress. Kim Porter was with sons Quincy and Christian and her twin daughters Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. Pictured: Kim Porter with children Quincy,Christian and twins Lila Star and Jessie James Combs.,Kim Porter with children Quincy Christian twins Lila Star Jessie James Combs. Ref: SPL237026 301210 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Diddy goes for a tractor ride as he spends time with his kids at a pumpkin patch ahead of halloween. Diddy, puff daddy, puffy wore a red tracksuit as he climbed onto a tractor and posed for pictures with his kids. he was in great spirits as he sat down and ate some corn and enjoyed time at Underwood Family Farms. 19 Oct 2019 Pictured: Diddy. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax/BListers/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA531088_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Jessie James Decker Combs 'Little' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Apr 2019
Jessie James Combs, Chance Combs and D'Lila Star Combs VH1's 3rd Annual 'Dear Mama: an Event to Honor Moms', Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 03 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Diddy and his family are the latest stars to take on Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ — and they got to virtually do the dance with the rapper himself during an Instagram Live on April 12!

Drake was one of the guests on Diddy’s Instagram Live on April 12, and his appearance turned into quite the dance party with Diddy’s family. Diddy gathered his kids for the video, and they all teamed up to dance with Drake to his hit new song, “Toosie Slide.” The “Toosie Slide” has become a viral TikTok dance, and Diddy’s kids, including 13-year-old twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, proved that they’ve all mastered the routine. The group virtually danced with Drake as thousands of fans tuned in.

Fans all over the world have been taking on the “Toosie Slide” ever since Drake released the track on April 3, but many celebrities are also joining in on the craze. Over the weekend, Ciara had her baby bump on full display while doing the moves. Meanwhile, Chris Brown’s five-year-old daughter, Royalty Brown, also proved to be quite the expert. Chris shared a video of her doing the dance, and Drake was so impressed that he re-posted it on his own Instagram Story.

The reunion of Drake and Diddy on Instagram Live was quite historic, as it proved that the rappers are long past their feud, which stemmed from a scuffle in Miami in 2014. Diddy even said that Drake is on his list of ‘Top Five Best Rappers,’ which definitely shocked some fans.

Another epic moment from the Live featured Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo and Diddy dated in the late 90s and early 2000s. He was famously her date to the 2000 Grammys when she wore her iconic plunging Versace gown. The two have stayed friendly over the years, but fans still loved the nostalgic feeling of seeing the two reunite virtually. Clearly, there’s no hard feelings, as A-Rod was in on the fun, too!