Jennifer Lopez also noted that she was loving Diddy’s beard, and hilariously quipped that she ‘taught’ her ex-BF his salsa dance moves!

Jennifer Lopez, 50, just reunited with her ex-boyfriend Diddy, 50, for an Instagram dance-off and it was everything! The former couple were joined by Jen’s current fiancee Alex Rodriguez, 44, for the April 12 reunion and it turns out the baseball star is a massive fan of the rapper! “Puffy, you have to know this! Because I don’t think you know this. THIS guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” Jen said as she sat on Alex’s lap, hilariously calling her ex by his old nickname. “You and Mase are his heroes. Like every party we do — anything we do — it’s like, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for us,” she pleaded.

With a beer in hand, Diddy was more than game to continue his dance marathon, which was raising money for the Team Love x Direct Relief COVID-19 Fund. “‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’? Anything with Mase in it!” Jennifer suggested, dropping her fiancee‘s favorite tune (side note: we have a feeling we already know what Jen and Alex are going to be dancing to on their wedding day). Hilariously, Diddy had a more poignant suggestion off his 1997 album No Way Out. “You know what we should do? We should do the ‘Been Around The World’ Remix!” he said. As diehard fans will remember, Jennifer starred as Diddy’s love interest the Princess of Tunisia in the original music video, which also featured a sexy salsa sequence. Diddy then added, “You know — that’s only for true, true [fans]. Let’s rock! New York!” as his sons Quincy, 28, Justin, 26, and Christian, 22, joined him in the background.

The trio hilariously sung along to old school track, and Diddy was even able to get A-Rod on his feet. “Yo, A-Rod come on! Get up! Yay!” Diddy asked. Jennifer and Alex looked like they were having the best time as they soaked up the sun in the backyard, where they’ve been spending plenty of time in quarantine. “You need to dance-sing to me!” Jen requested as Diddy proceeded to rap tune with a Ciroc bottle of vodka in hand. It was so cute to hear Diddy call her “J”, which took us right back to the good ol’ days!

J.Lo and Diddy didn’t stop there, and kept the party going with Spanish tune “Suavemente” by Elvis Crespo! Of course, there’s no competition when it comes to salsa dancing but Diddy epically tried his best to keep up with the Bronx native. “I probably taught you that! Did I teach you that?” the former American Idol judge quipped as Diddy laughed. She went on to compliment Diddy’s new quarantine salt-and-pepper beard, which he proudly showed off in an Instagram post on Mar. 31. “Look at that beard!” she said, as Diddy responded “You like the beard?” Jen went on, “You know I like that!”

Jennifer and Diddy — born Sean Combs — originally began dating back in 1999 after he produced her On The 6 track “Feelin’ So Good” featuring Big Pun and Fat Joe. The pairs’ most memorable appearance was at the 2000 Grammy Awards when the Wedding Planner star rocked her iconic green Versace dress on the red carpet. The couple split in 2001 after two years together, with Diddy eventually reuniting with his late ex Kim Porter and Jen marrying her former dancer Chris Judd.