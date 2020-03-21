Jennifer Lopez Leaves Little To The Imagination In Iconic Versace Dress In New Flashback Clip

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a lighthearted throwback moment at the Versace show in Sept. 2019, when she showed off her amazing curves in her famous green dress from the designer.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, gave her fans a glimpse of a behind-the-scenes video that showed her rocking her famous barely-there green jungle-print Versace dress in Sept. 2019, and looking flawless. The singer shared the clip, which showed her happily waiting to walk the runway at the designer’s show, to Instagram on Mar. 20 and expressed her gratitude for the fun moment. “Flashback to one of the most special moments before the @Versace show. 💚🌿#Grateful,” her caption read. In the clip, the open backside of her dress can be seen as many onlookers snap photos of her look.

The Versace show moment made headlines when it first happened due to the fact that Jennifer was wearing the same famous dress she wore 19 years prior at the 2000 Grammy Awards. The gorgeous gal proved she’s still in fantastic shape when she fit in it like a glove at the event and strutted her stuff on the catwalk in front of an impressed audience. The dress received a lot of attention the first time around because of how it showed a lot of skin and it hasn’t missed a beat now!

When Jennifer’s not sharing posts of herself looking better than ever, she’s busy working on her own shoe line. The fiancee of Alex Rodriguez, 44, just launched JLO Jennifer Lopez, her first footwear line, at DSW last week and it includes various types of shoes, including sneakers, stilettos, sandals, and more. The “Feelin’ So Good” crooner looked absolutely incredible in some new campaign pics for the line and was able to flaunt her toned legs in a flattering bodysuit.

Whether she’s attending an event in a custom gown or posing for ads in a fitted outfit, let’s face it, JLo always manages to look breathtaking. We look forward to seeing what post will leave us in awe next!