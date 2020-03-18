Jennifer Lopez just added another job title to her already impressive resume – shoe designer & she looks gorgeous in the campaign while showing off her new JLO Jennifer Lopez collection!

As if Jennifer Lopez, 50, didn’t already have a massively impressive resume, the star just launched her first footwear line – JLO Jennifer Lopez – available at DSW. The collection features a range of different shoes from sneakers to heels, stilettos, sandals, and more. Not only is the new collection gorgeous, but JLO also stars in the campaign looking better than ever as she shows off her insanely toned legs. In one photo, she is standing in a skintight black bodysuit with her bare legs on display while wearing a pair of black ankle-strap heels. In another photo, JLO is pictured rocking a two-piece cheetah print underwear set with matching strappy slingbacks.

JLO gushed about her new collection saying, “Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to do it all – music, movies, and fashion. There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.”

“We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self. We girls really can do it all!,” JLO continued.

As for JLO’s Spring 2020 collection, it ranges in price from $59 to $189 and will be available exclusively at Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) stores nationwide, Canada and online at DSW.com.