Alex Rodriguez Celebrates 1-Year Engagement Anniversary To Jennifer Lopez With Sweet Post

Alex Rodriguez is looking back on his one-year engagement anniversary to Jennifer Lopez with an ultra romantic video and loving message.



Where has the time gone? It was exactly one year ago today on March 9, 2019 that Alex Rodriguez dropped to one knee on a beach in the Bahamas and proposed marriage to Jennifer Lopez. The 44-year-old former New York Yankees superstar proved he’s still total romantic, with an Instagram post on March 9, 2020, marking that joyful day. He shared a loving video montage of their most adoring moments, as well as a dreamy profession of his feelings.

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes ❤️,” Alex began the caption of his Instagram post. Considering A-Rod played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, that’s quite the compliment to Jen.

“Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you. I love you. #HappyAnniversary ❤️,” he added.

Alex’s video montage begins with the actual moment where he got down on one knee to present Jennifer with a 15-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring. The vid is set to The Temptation’s classic “My Girl” and goes on to show the couple’s cutest moments throughout their three years together. She sweetly tickles his nose, they cuddle up over dinners, play card games and go on fast walks. Many of the video’s moments are from Alex’s personal time with Jennifer and have never been seen before. He includes fun times they’ve had on vacations to holidays, and plenty of pics of Jen’s gorgeous ring throughout the video. It circles back around at the end the vid with the couple kissing on the beach in front of a bonfire, after Jennifer said “yes” to his proposal.