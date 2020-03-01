Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She’s In ‘No Rush’ To Marry Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez talked about her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, when she sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the former talk show host’s 2020 Vision Tour in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 29.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, have been engaged since Mar. 2019, but it doesn’t sound like they’re in a rush to walk down the aisle. The singer talked to Oprah Winfrey, 66, when she joined the former talk show host on stage at the Los Angeles, CA stop of Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour and admitted that she feels she still has a lot more life to live and is taking it one day at a time.

‘It’s so funny because when we first got engaged I was like, ‘Oooh, we’re gonna get married in a couple months?!'” she said while sitting down with Oprah at The Forum. “You’re old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times. He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, we can talk about it’. I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush?’.”

“We’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or both never felt like we had – which was a family with a husband and a wife, and a mother and a father – and we embrace all of our children and we show them something that we didn’t have,” she continued. “It was different than anything that I had ever experienced in the sense of his consistency. What he says, he does … every time. And that is big. He wants to build together, which I’ve never had. I never had anybody who wants to see me shine and grow and be.”

In addition to gushing over Alex, Jennifer went on to talk about how her life turned out differently than she thought it would but that’s what’s great about it. “When I was 20 something years old, I thought at 50, it would be done,” she explained. “It’d be done. I was like, ‘I’ll be married with kids, I don’t know, they’ll be in high school’, like…that’s what you’re programmed to think and now that I’m here, I realize it’s so far from over, like we said, you’re just at halftime. It’s not done. There’s so much to do.”

The beauty, who had her twins Max and Emme, 12, with ex Marc Anthony, 51, when she was 38, also admitted that she’s open to whatever happens in the future and knows it will be better than what she’s already been through. “Here’s what I know, I know that whatever the next 10 years is gonna be…I don’t know what’s going to happen but I know it’s going to be better than what’s happened,” she told an impressed Oprah.

Those better days will most likely include her wedding to Alex. The lovebirds’ relationship started in Feb. 2017 and has been one of the main priorities in her “limitless” life but her “no rush” attitude could mean that their actual wedding day may not take place for a while, possibly even another year. Since they took their time with getting engaged (it took two years), we wouldn’t be surprised if they did the same with becoming husband and wife, and it’s great to know Jennifer is living her life to the fullest and embracing what’s still yet to come.

“There are no limits,” she confidently said on Oprah’s tour stop. “The only limits are the ones that you put on yourself, the ones that you create in your mind and when you pull all that away, the sky’s the limit…the sky’s not the limit!”