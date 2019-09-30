Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share A Sweet Kiss As They Celebrate With Lavish Engagement Party

Love is all around! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cozied up and shared a smooch at their engagement party, and J. Lo looked primed for the big day, donning a stunning white dress and showing off her engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, and Alex Rodriguez, 44, were so in love at their engagement party on Sept. 29. The happy couple celebrated with friends and family at what J. Lo described as a “beautifully elegant night.” The “On The Floor” singer shared an image of her and A-Rod sharing a kiss, while Jennifer showed off her glamorous ring. The pair were dressed to the nines, with the former Yankees Baseball player wearing a white button down shirt and suit coat and J. Lo donning a stunning white, satin dress with ruffles all around. “Thank you Carol and Bob for the most beautifully elegant night…we love you,” J. Lo captioned the photo, tagging their host Carole B Sager and adding the hashtag #engagementparty.

The couple’s engagement party hasn’t been the only high-profile occasion that they’ve attended in the past few days. On Sept. 26, they were seen out and about at the launch of J. Lo’s latest fragrance’s pop-up shop in New York City. Even at this event, J. Lo looked wedding ready, sporting a white skirt and top with a plunging neckline. This outing came just on day after it was announced that J.Lo would be performing the Halftime Show at the upcoming Super Bowl, along with Shakira.

And J. Lo and A-Rod have been over the moon celebrating the major milestone. A-Rod took to Instagram the day of the announcement, gushing over his future wife. “So proud and SO EXCITED! Bringing it home,” he began his caption of a promo photo featuring J. Lo and Shakira. “Going to set the #305. Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥”. This couple really has had a lot to celebrate in the last few weeks, and their engagement party is just the icing on the cake!

But despite their engagement party, J. Lo and A-Rod are still taking the planning of their impending nuptials pretty slow. “It’s still in the early stages and she’s keeping it all very hush hush. Though she’s begun planning, but she’s in no major rush [to get married] and neither is Alex,” an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Sept. 9. Clearly, J. Lo and A-Rod aren’t in any rush when it comes to planning their ceremony. But these two don’t need any sort of timeline, as it’s evident they are still going strong and celebrating all the big and little moments in their lives.