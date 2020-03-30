See Pics & Video
Diddy, 50, Debuts Grey Hair & Beard That Fans Think Look ‘Amazing’: See Before & After Pics

In a rousing speech that called for people to support healthcare officials during the coronavirus outbreak, Diddy debuted a new salt-and-pepper beard, and fans loved how he looks with gray hair.

“Let’s get people involved,” Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, 50, said at the start of the video posted to his Instagram account on Mar. 29. The music icon wanted people to “step this superhero sh-t” up in the face of the coronavirus outbreak, and show support for the healthcare workers on the frontline of this pandemic. Diddy’s message was one for this troubled time, but while he blasted about “men with grey” controlling our destiny, fans recognized that there was a lot more grey in Sean’s typically black beard.

“So you mean to tell me all y’all men been dyeing y’all hair this whole time.” “and I’m not mad at it. They deal with us doing the same so,” added another. “he looks good with his gray hair” “Diddy with grey hair ?? Who would of thought!” “right, it looks good on him.” “Wow, he looking his age now dang!” “Luv the salt/pepper.”

While the praise for Diddy’s appearance might reassure him to accept his role as an elder hip-hop statesmen, the message of his video was not about looks, but about action. In the clip, Diddy gets philosophical about how the coronavirus is affecting the world, and how the general population as to “wake up and know what we’re into and try to figure out how to f-cking save each other. F-ck the politics and the bureaucracy.. old hair, white men with grey hair, f-cking controlling our destiny? …they don’t have power. We have the power. The power of unity cannot be broken.”

Diddy with a darker beard (Shutterstock)

“We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected,” he captioned the video.” Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all. #teamlove.”

Diddy also took a shot at President Donald Trump in his video over his administration’s often-criticized bungling of the coronavirus outbreak. “We also can’t expect someone that [doesn’t] give a f-ck about us to save us… It’s not Trump’s fault. He doesn’t give a f-ck about us.” Move over Kanye West saying “George Bush Doesn’t Care About Black People.” Here’s a new soundbite for a generation.