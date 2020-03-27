Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Dr. Oz Says ‘There’s No Way’ The Country Will Reopen By Easter After Trump’s Claims

Dr. Oz & Donald Trump
REX/Shutterstock
Tom Hanks poses on the red carpet prior to the 11th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 27 October 2019. 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals, Hollywood, USA - 27 Oct 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 19 March 2020. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 177 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 8,000 lives and infecting over 230,000. There are currently 2,692 diagnosed cases in the UK with 137 deaths. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. British Prime Minister Gives Daily Address To The Nation On Coronavirus, London, United Kingdom - 19 Mar 2020
Prince Charles in the Ballroom Queen's Anniversary Prizes for Higher and Further Education at Buckingham Palace, London, UK - 20 Feb 2020 The Queen's Anniversary Prizes at Buckingham Palace on February 20, 2020 in London, England. Presented every two years, the Queens anniversary prizes are the highest national honour awarded to UK colleges and universities. Submitted work is judged to show excellence, innovation, impact and deliver real public benefit.
Andy Cohen 'The Inheritance' Broadway play opening, Barrymore Theater, Arrivals, New York, USA - 17 Nov 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
On-Air Reporter & Writer

In an ongoing national debate, Donald Trump claims he will have America reopened by Easter, but Dr. Oz told HL that this is not feasible considering the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone is looking to professionals for answers about the potential end of our current quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic. When speaking to Dr. Mehmet Oz about the president’s suggestion the country could reopen in time for Easter, the TV show host revealed he didn’t think it would be possible. “I think it’s unlikely that most of the country will be ready on Easter. It’s possible that some parts might, we need to have a national debate about whether we want to try to let some of the country come back to work and keep the rest of the country out,” he said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “There’s no way in New York, Los Angeles, the major urban areas that have been hit hard, like Seattle, are going to be able to come back by Easter.”

He continued, “I’d say a great day for resurrection, but it won’t be possible for some of the major areas, especially where I am in New York City, the epicenter of this pandemic in this country. It’s impossible.” Dr. Oz revealed that at this point, he is most concerned about the health and safety of America’s healthcare providers. “If they get sick, we all go down and that’s the weak link in the system,” he explained. “There are some trials of medications we’re going to experiment with to see if they can help reduce the chance of catching the virus, if you’re taking care of someone. There’s some tactics that are being used in hospitals to try to protect the doctors and nurses as best as possible. But we need enough equipment.”

To continue to slow the spread and help protect the doctors and nurses, Dr. Oz urged all Americans to remain inside and listen to CDC guidelines. “We need less crowded circumstances, which is why for the average American, to hunker down and not get sick now is critical, because we don’t have the resources to take care of everybody if we all get sick at once.”

Dr. Oz continues to film his FOX show from home, which is in its 11th season (!), The Dr. Oz Show. Tune in at 1 PM ET!