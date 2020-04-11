Ciara took to Instagram to share an impressive video of her and her hubby Russell Wilson dancing to Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’, TikTok’s latest dance challenge, as they wore layers of clothing and face masks.

Ciara, 34, may be very pregnant she wowed fans when she took on the latest TikTok dance challenge to Drake‘s song “Toosie Slide” with husband Russell Wilson, 31, on Apr. 11! The soon-to-be mother-of-three shared a video that showed her and Russell in action and it was definitely impressive! In the clip, the lovebirds are both wearing layers of clothing, including jackets, tops, and pants, as well as face masks as they walk out into an empty hallway and start busting the moves to the tune. Ciara’s long curly locks can be seen under a black bucket hat and Russell has a hood over his head. They both didn’t miss a beat and at one point, the “1, 2 Step” singer even rubs her far long baby bump. Before the clip ends, Ciara’s adorable son Future, 5, comes out to make a quick appearance in his own face mask and shuts off the camera. “We did that Toosie…. And I’m Pregnant 😜 @DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide,” Ciara captioned the video.

Although Ciara and Russell’s moves were eye-catching and nearly perfect, they aren’t the only ones celebrities impressing with the challenge. Chris Brown‘s daughter Royalty Brown, 5, did a bit of the move in a video her dad posted on his social media page and rapper Tyga, 30, also took part in the challenge in his own nearly flawless video.

Before Ciara and Russell posted their latest TikTok challenge, they posted a different family TikTok challenge back on Mar. 19. It included Future as well as their youngest daughter Sienna, 2, and Russell’s sister Anna Wilson. All of them lined up in the kitchen for the challenge and showed off their moves to the camera one by one when they got to the front of the line.

We hope to see more fun-loving posts from Ciara and her family soon. Perhaps the new baby will join in in the future!