Once again, Royalty Brown is proving that she’s the ultimate dancing queen! This time, she took on her dad, Chris Brown’s, former nemesis, Drake’s, ‘Toosie Slide’ on TikTok.

Royalty Brown, 5, has most definitely inherited her dad, Chris Brown’s, dance genes! She proved it once again on April 8 by taking on the latest TikTok dance challenge, the “Tooside Slide.” The dance goes with Drake’s new song of the same name, and Chris posted a video of Royalty showing off her version on Instagram. Royalty took things a step further, too, by singing the song’s lyrics while doing the dance.

“She’s so dope,” Chris captioned the video, along with various emojis, including a red heart and laughing crying face. He also tagged Drake to make sure the rapper saw Royalty’s skills, and Drake took notice! He re-posted the video on his Instagram story to make sure Chris knew that he was watching, and was clearly impressed. Chris and Drake have quite a long history, but luckily they’ve been able to put any drama in the past so we could be blessed with this incredible video of Royalty!

Of course, the drama between these two stems from their mutual love for Rihanna. They were both romantically involved with the singer at one point or another, and it led to some very public beef between them. However, they decided to put their differences aside in 2018, and have been friends ever since.

“At the end of the day, when you kind of step away and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can snowball into real s***, and that’s what happened in this situation,” Drake told Rap Radar in Dec. 2019. ” He also added that it took both of them breaking up with Rihanna to help them move on. “I think we just both grew up to the point that that person was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, [but] I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he explained.

Now, Drake and Chris are both parents, and have proven to be dedicated fathers over the years. In addition to Royalty, Chris has a son, Aeko Brown, 4 months, while Drake has a two-year-old little boy named Adonis.