Ciara Dances With Russell Wilson & Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, In Adorable Family TikTok

Celebs are getting in on the TikTok craze while self-quarantined, and Ciara is the latest to join the mix! She was joined by her hubby and kids for an epic dance video on March 19.

Ciara and her family are finding creative ways to pass the time while self-quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak! The singer took to Instagram on March 19 to share a video of what the crew has been up to — and it involves a lot of dancing. Ciara, her husband, Russell Wilson, and two kids, Future Jr., 5, and Sienna, 2, learned some moves so they could jump on the TikTok bandwagon, and they showed off the final product for fans. “1st family TikTok post,” Ciara captioned the video. “Too much fun.”

The clip starts with Sienna adorably shaking it before running away from the camera. Then, Future Jr., who Ciara shares with rapper, Future, shows that he’s got some smooth moves during his segment. Ciara is up next, and with her baby bump on full display in a tight black outfit, she busts her moves. Russell’s sister, Anna Wilson, is also in on the fun, and the video concludes with Russell showing off his swagger. Meanwhile, Future Jr. and Sienna have some fun crashing Russell’s segment, as they run back in to the front of the frame!

Ciara is currently pregnant with her and Russell’s second child, so soon enough, they’ll be able to add a third little one to their dance videos! The couple announced their exiting baby news on Jan. 30, and since then, Ciara has been showing off her baby bump quite a bit. From comfy looks like this one, to glamorous gowns on the red carpet, Ciara definitely has pregnancy style down pat.

Meanwhile, being pregnant hasn’t stopped her from keeping in shape. She’s posted several videos of her workouts over the last few weeks, and proved she’s hitting the gym just as hard as ever. This quarantine period is certainly the perfect time for her to relax while enjoying her pregnancy!