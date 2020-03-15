Ciara Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Sienna, 2, Pretending To Go Shopping Like A Boss

Ciara took to her Instagram story to share a memorable moment with her cute two-year-old daughter Sienna as she pushed a shopping cart outside and talked to the doting mom.

Ciara‘s daughter Sienna, 2, couldn’t be any more adorable and the proud mom proved it with her latest video! The 34-year-old singer posted a clip that showed the tot pushing a mini shopping cart while she pretended to go grocery shopping outside with her mom and it was truly something special to see. “What you doing, Mama?” Ciara asks Sienna in the Instagram video, which she shared on Mar. 14. The cutie, who is wearing a light pink sweater, gray leggings with red cherries, and bright pink rain boots, explains that she’s doing her shopping before pushing the cart right along.

The funny pretend shopping trip comes just days after Ciara, who is expecting her third child, showed her followers what Sienna and her five-year-old son Future‘s new big girl and big boy bedrooms look like as they prepare for the baby. The soon-to-be mother-of-three showed off the digs in a series of Instagram pics and they were impressive with comic book walls and a monster truck bed in Future’s space and a lit-up name sign above a crib in Sienna’s.

Ciara is known for sharing various parts of her kids’ lives with her social media followers and her latest posts are examples of that. She announced she was pregnant by posting a photo of herself wearing a bikini and showing off her bare baby bump. Her husband Russell Wilson, 31, who she married in 2016, also shared the photo and they both captioned it with “Number 3.” This will be the the second baby Ciara shares with Russell. They also share Sienna together and she shares Future with her ex Future, 36.

We can’t wait to see more cute moments with Ciara and her kids. They never fail to make a lasting impression!