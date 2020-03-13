Ciara Shows Off Her Kids’ Lavish Bedrooms Complete With A Monster Truck & More

Make room for for baby No. 3! As Ciara and Russell Wilson prepare for another child, their daughter Sienna, 2, and her son Future Jr., 5, upgraded to big girl and boy rooms with cool, new designs. See his see his superhero-themed room and SiSi’s wall art.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are gearing up for baby No. 3, which comes with a slew of interior design changes. The pregnant singer, 34, showed off their son and daughter’s new rooms in a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday night. The finished products featured 5-year-old Future Jr.’s comic book walls and monster truck bed, along with 2-year-old Sienna’s simplistically cozy beige room with a sign that lit up her name above her crib.

“I remember the joy we had preparing for our Princess Sienna to arrive! Future got upgraded to a Big Boy room. Having a new sibling was so exciting to him,” Ciara gushed. “It was so much fun collaborating with @jandjdesigngroup to bring our vision to life! On to the next baby! 👶🏽❤️

Russell commented under his wife’s post and express how much he too enjoyed the home decor process. “So much fun putting this together!! Now for the next baby!” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, wrote. He included four emojis including a red heart, prayer hands and a smiley face with sunglasses.

Ciara and Russell called on J&J Design Group to design their kids’ rooms. The Arizona-based interior design team upgraded Future Jr. to a big boy room and gave Sienna’s room a glowing makeover, as the couple prepares for baby No. 3.

The expectant parents, who wed in England in July 2016, announced Ciara’s pregnancy on their individual Instagram accounts with a photo of the singer in a bikini. “Number 3,” both Ciara and Russell captioned their posts, which both showed off her bare baby bump.

Ciara, who keeps her pregnancy workouts well documented on Instagram, is feeling good this time around.

“It is going along pretty easy” so far, a source close to the “Beauty Marks” singer told HollywoodLife, exclusively, noting that her husband has been taking good care of her too.

“Russell has her back completely. They’re always working out together and doing everything as a family,” the insider said, explaining that “Future and Sienna are really excited too and that’s making things a lot easier for Ciara to be in a really fun mood during this pregnancy. She couldn’t really ask for more as everything is going very well.”