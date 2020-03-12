Ciara’s Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, Dance Their Hearts Out After Being Picked Up From School 

Ciara’s ‘babies,’ daughter Sienna, 2, and son Future Jr., 5, showed off their dance skills during a car ride with their mom on March 11! The duo put on a show to J.Cole’s ‘No Role Models’ and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see all day!

Ciara and her kids had a dance party when she picked up Sienna and Future Jr. from school on Wednesday. The “Melanin” singer, 34, filmed her daughter and son as they kicked their arms and legs in their carseats. And, what better song to jam out during a post-school cruise? — “No Role Modelz” by Grammy-winning rapper J. Cole.

“Picked up my babies rom school. Good vibes,” Ciara, who kept half of her face in the video, wrote on top of the clip. Sienna, who waved around a tiny stuffed animal, looked adorable in a purple shirt with stars on it. Meanwhile, Future Jr. looked so grown up in a bright red polo and khaki pants.

When she’s not posting cute vids of her kids, Ciara’s sharing an up close and personal look inside her pregnancy, specifically her workouts. And, let’s just say, CiCi goes hard! From medicine ball squats, to leg band workouts and cardio, the pregnant singer hasn’t slowed down one bit.

(Video credit: Ciara/Instagram/Ciara and Russell Wilson fanpage)

In wake of coronavirus outbreak in the United States, Ciara’s been taking precautionary measures with her unborn child in mind. She was forced to cancel an upcoming show at the grand opening of the USO Fort Hood, due to the recent outbreak —which the World Health Organization classified as a pandemic as of March 11.

Ciara was scheduled to perform in her home state for the troops on March 19, but canceled the appearance after consulting with her doctors about potential risks amidst the outbreak.

The “Beauty Marks” singer followup up with an apology in a statement, which promised Fort Hood fans that she would reschedule the concert.

“With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings,” Ciara said in the statement, posted by USO Fort Hood’s Facebook page.

She later added, “I look forward to being able to bring it to you at a later date in 2020.” Ciara thanked USO and its community for the hospitality and advised “everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe!”

Ciara’s NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson, 31, was not present during the family outing. The soon-to-be father of three (he is Future Jr.’s stepdad, and Sienna’s biological dad) announced they were expecting in an Instagram post on January 30. He posted a photo of Ciara in a bikini showing her bare baby bump, captioned, “Number 3.”