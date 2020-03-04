Pregnant Ciara Stuns While Going Makeup-Free During Intense Gym Workout  

Ciara is keeping up with her fitness routine while pregnant, and this is the motivation we needed! The singer, who is expecting her 3rd child, shared a clip from a recent workout, which explains why she looks so damn good!

Ciara isn’t letting pregnancy slow down her gym routine! The “Melanin” singer, 34, documented a pre-workout video on March 3 and admitted that she wasn’t feeling up to hitting the gym. But, she pushed herself to complete a pretty intense workout with her trainer.

“What’s up everybody? I feel so tired and I don’t feel like working out, but I’m going to do this with a smile,” she admitted in a since-expired clip on her Instagram Stories. “I get hot easily, I get tired all the time still. You would think that my tiredness would’ve gone away, but it has not gone away. What else? But, I’m going to still go an work out and I haven’t worked out in a while, so please pray for me,” she asked her 24 million followers.

Ciara’s next clip showed her entering the gym, where her trainer was already there and ready to put her to work. “I don’t want to see this guy,” the pregnant mother of two joked. “Let’s go, come on!” he replied, to which she said, “That’s not what I want to hear.”

(Video Credit: Ciara/Instagram)

When it was time to work up a sweat, Ciara started with overhead pulsing arm band pulls. When she raised her arms in the air, her baby bump poked out of the bottom of her white t-shirt. Ciara also donned a pair of baggy grey sweatpants.

Next up — medicine ball tosses! Ciara had to pick up a black medicine ball above her head and slam it on the floor. And, it was pretty impressive that she kept her blonde crimped hair down during her entire workout.

“It was a drag, but I made it,” she wrote on top of the final clip of her workout, adding a muscle and crying-laughing emoji.

Ciara is expecting her third child with her NFL quarterback husband Russell Wilson, 31. The couple welcomed daughter Sienna Princess, now 2, in April 2017. Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The proud parents, who wed in England in July 2016, announced they were expecting on Instagram with a photo of Ciara in a bikini, showing off her bare baby bump. “Number 3,” Ciara wrote alongside the snap, giving credit to her husband for taking the picture.