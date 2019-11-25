Kim Kardashian Raves Over La La Anthony’s Rap Skills After Surprise Appearance At AMAs

Despite skipping the AMAs to attend her husband’s first opera, Kim Kardashian made sure to support BFF, La La Anthony after her rap debut! She met up with La La after the show and posted the cutest video!

Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony are the ultimate BFFs! The Skims founder gushed over the Power actress after she made her rap debut at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 24. While Kim wasn’t in attendance at the annual show — because she was at The Hollywood Bowl for Kanye West‘s first ever opera show — she spent time with La La after the AMAs to celebrate her big performance.

“So after the opera, I am here with rapper, queen rapper La La,” Kim said in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories. Kim took her kids to meet up with La La following the show. “You guys, I am into this,” Kim continued and La La leaned on her shoulder. “I’m going to play what happened at the AMAs tonight on my stories right now.”

In a second clip, Kim admitted that she had to give La La a pep talk before the show to calm her nerves. “Ok so, I knew that she had this in her but I know that La La was so nervous like seriously nervous that I had to talk to her and hype her up,” she said, to which La La admitted, “I was so terrified!” Kim continued, “So, to see what I saw, what I just posted, you’re so amazing. I am so proud of you, you did so good, you were amazing. How amazing was La La? The real deal, seriously, the real deal.”

(Video Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram/KKWStyles2017)

La La surprised fans at the AMAs when she joined close friend and host of the show, Ciara during her opening performance. The two collaborated on C’s new hit “Melanin”, which features a rap verse by La La, as well as cameos by Ester Dean, Lupita Nyong’o and City Girls. It was the first time Ciara performed the new track live on television, and it was nothing short of energetic and amazing.

The actress nailed her rap verse wearing a sultry, nude-colored latest bodysuit with a matching corset. La La also rocked shades while she owned the stage with Ciara. And, despite being admittedly “terrified” to make her rap debut at the AMAs, La La looked right at home and in her element!