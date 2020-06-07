Ciara Posts Sweet Video Of Russell Wilson Doing His ‘Beautiful Black Princess’ Daughter Sienna’s Hair

Russell Wilson is such a doting dad! Ciara complimented her ‘beautiful Black man’ as he styled 3-year-old Sienna’s hair with a pretty pink bow.

Ciara, 34, just posted the sweetest video of her husband Russell Wilson, 31, and their 3-year-old daughter Sienna! The Seattle Seahawks star can be seen styling the little girls’ hair in the 90 second video, and it was so cute to watch. “My Beautiful Black Man and My Beautiful Black Princess,” Ciara wrote in the caption, including a black heart. “Worship and Hairstyling #Sunday,” the Goodies singer added, referencing the song “The Worship Medley: Reckless Love/O Come To The Altar” by Tauren Wells that played in the background.

Russell, casual in a white t-shirt with a blue Nike logo, looked like a total pro as he brushed Sienna’s curly locks into a ponytail. Ciara exclaimed, “Ooh, mama, daddy is doing so good!” as the little girl attempted to help her dad out. “Don’t move too much. Hold on, wait for one minute. Almost done. You’re over here moving!” Russell said, as Sienna excitedly began looking at the different hair products. “Daddy, what’s this one!” she asked as she picked up a green bottle.

Sienna looked absolutely adorable in a blush pink-and-white dress that read “You’re off to great places!” in a white typeface. She picked out a matching pink bow to tie her ensemble together. “You want the pink bow mama? Give it to Daddy. Okay, there you go!” Ciara — who is currently pregnant with her third child — said. “You did good babe! Yay!” she then complimented Russell.

Ciara has been actively posting about her pregnancy in quarantine, showing off her growing baby bump! The Atlanta native has been absolutely glowing in her photos, and looks like she’s ready to pop any day. “The Bump is Bumpin,” she wrote on May 17, clad in a black bikini top and cowboy hat, followed by another on May 26, where she wrote, “Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day.” The “Oh” singer is mom to 3-year-old Sienna Princess as well as 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn with rapper Future.

Just days prior, CiCi’s cute dog Tyson protectively rested on her belly! The singer captioned the adorable moment in a Instagram story on May 15, also showing off her perfect blemish-free complexion and casual at-home look. “My belly is a table now,” she joked in the caption, including a dough and laughing emoji.