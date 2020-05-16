Ciara Stuns In New Makeup-Free Selfie As Her Precious Dog Naps On Her Pregnant Belly

Ciara shared an adorable pic of herself spending some time with her old dog Tyson as he happily and comfortably laid his head just above her baby bump during the hang out.

Ciara, 34, got some relaxation time in with her sweet dog Tyson on May 15 and it was the cutest thing ever! The pregnant singer took to her Instagram story to share an adorable photo and some video clips of herself sitting back while with the pooch as he laid his head just above her growing baby bump. She was gorgeous with a fresh-faced makeup-free look in the posts as she wore her hair down and had on a loose short-sleeved black T-shirt. “My belly is a table now,” she joked in the caption for the snapshot while also adding a laughing and dog emoji.

In the video clips of the memorable moment, Ciara told her followers all about Tyson and his older age. “Oh my little Tyson. How much he’s grown up. He’s almost 15,” she said while looking into the camera. “He can’t hear anymore but he can still see so that’s sweet. He’s loving the baby.”

Ciara’s latest posts with her dog are not the first ones that show her time in quarantine. She also recently showed off some other gorgeous makeup-free selfies that displayed her bump in a tank top. She was standing out side and some strands of her hair were blowing in the wind as she had her hair tied back in a low ponytail. The selfies naturally brought on a plethora of compliments and the glowing mother proved pregnancy looks great on her!

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, 31, first announced they were expecting their second child in Jan. 2020. They already share daughter Sienna, 2, and Ciara shares her oldest son Future Jr., 5, with her ex Future, 36.