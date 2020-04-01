Ciara’s daughter Sienna is starting to get stir crazy from being in the house as evidenced in the funny new video the singer just posted!

“What is happening to my child?”, Ciara, 34, jokingly said while her daughter Sienna, 2, jumped all over her in an Instagram clip posted on Wednesday, April 1. “Quarantine day number 20. Actually there’s no more marking these days, we just call it quarantine.” Sienna didn’t seem to care as she happily giggled while riding up and down on her mommy’s back. “Oh my god mommas, what are we going to do?”, the “Goodies” songstress then said to the camera in a fit of desperation. “WHAT EXACTLY ARE WE GOING TO DO MOMMAS… cuz this is turnt!” Hilarity continued to ensue as Sienna then began kicking the back of Ciara’s head while she just took it.

This was all done in fun, of course, as Ciara and Sienna’s bonding moment was nothing short of absolutely precious to witness. Her little one kept making funny noises like “wee” during the 90-second clip that was centered on CiCi promoting an Instagram Live girl talk. The mother-to-be, who is expecting her second child (third overall) with hunky husband Russell Wilson, 31, also got in an incredible workout that day which she documented on her IG stories. She did everything from lifting weights to excelling on the bike machine and more.

Boredom has taken over the family of four’s household, especially for the award-winning singer. She posted a video of her rapping to a clean version of a song related to her current situation on Friday, March 27, while going makeup-free and looking stunning. The mother-to-be also wore a low-cut top and a beautiful necklace during the funny footage.

Russell also got in an adorable moment himself with his stepson Future, 5 on Tuesday, March 31. He posted a two minute video of them doing a bunch of activities including them working out at the gym and playing football. Aww!