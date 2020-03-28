Ciara Looks Stunning With No Makeup & Natural Hair While Rapping About Being ‘In The House’

Ciara kept herself entertained by singing about how ‘bored’ she is amid self-isolation while looking absolutely stunning without a stitch of makeup on!

Killing time and looking fine! Ciara, 34, shared a “clean version” of something related to being in the house in an Instagram video posted on Friday, March 27. The “Goodies” singer went makeup free and showed off her gorgeous natural hair as she dropped some bars on her current situation that millions of others are also experiencing. “OK I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored. Bored in the mother freaking house and I’m bored!” she exclaimed while pounding her fist and tapping her other hand to create the beat. The mother-of-two also wore a low-cut top and a stunning necklace during the funny footage.

Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, 31, who are currently expecting their second child together, have been making the most of being indoors with their daughter Sienna, 2, and her son Future, 5, (who she shares with her rapper ex of the same name). The family-of-four got together for a quarantined-themed slumber party on Tuesday, March 24. They all appeared to be camping out on what looked to be an air mattress in front of their couch, surrounded by lots of pillows and blankets. “Up all night,” she captioned the adorable pic along with a heart emoji.

They’ve also gotten into the TikTok video craze that has had a giant leap due to everyone being home over the past month. The group got together for their 1st ever video where they placed themselves in a line and busted a move for the camera before the next one approached! Other celeb families that have posted something similar include NBA legend LeBron James and his brood as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe & Gregg Leakes.

Ciara and her baby boy Future did their own TiKTok video days later where the mother/son duo put on some stunner shades for the “Hit Yo Groove” challenge! Here’s hoping we get some more amazing moments from them!