Ciara & Russell Wilson Sleep With Kids Future, 5, & Sienna, 2, During Adorable Quarantine Slumber Party

The party’s at Ciara and Russell Wilson’s house! The parents treated kids Future and Sienna to a night of fun during quarantine by turning their living room into the ultimate sleepover destination.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are making the best of a bad situation. The couple continue to be phenomenal parents while their kiddos are off school during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes planning slumber parties in the living room! In an adorable photo Ciara posted to Instagram on March 23, Future Jr, her five-year-old son with ex Future, is cuddled up in bed with her, Russell, and their two-year-old daughter, Sienna. The happy family’s camping out on what appears to be an air mattress in front of their couch, surrounded by lots of pillows and blankets. “Slumber Party. Up all night ❤️,” she captioned the photo, which you can see below.

Besides sweet sleepovers, Ciara and Russell are doing their best to keep the children occupied while cooped up during California’s stay-at-home order. As coronavirus continues to ravage the world, states are attempting to flatten the curve and prevent it spreading even further by urging people to just stay put! You know what that means for bored kids? TikTok videos! Ciara posted their “first family TikTok” on March 19, which showed everyone busting some dance moves in the kitchen, including Russell’s sister, Anna Wilson. They all looked like they were having a blast.

They also gave Sienna a sense of normalcy by letting her go “grocery shopping” in their backyard — tiny cart and all. Her excitement during the faux shopping trip is palpable.

Ciara and Russell aren’t just protecting their children by staying home; they’re taking care of their unborn child, too. Ciara is heavily pregnant, and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s still having a “wonderful, easy” pregnancy despite the circumstances — thanks to Russell!