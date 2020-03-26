Ciara’s got a new dance partner, and he’s the best in the biz: her son, Future! The five-year-old completed the #HitYoGroove challenge on TikTok with his pregnant mom, and absolutely nailed it.

We all knew that Ciara could dance (duh!), but her son is giving her a run for her money. The “Level Up” singer, 34, who is pregnant with her third child, was joined by her five-year-old, Future Wilburn, to complete an epic rendition of the TikTok “Hit Yo Groove” Challenge. The mother-son duo have their camera set up in a hallway, and start off by getting real close to it. While wearing matching mirrored aviator sunglasses, Ciara and Future, her son with ex (also named) Future, hit every single move from the viral dance craze, baby bump and all. The up-down? Check. The high fives? You bet. The best part is that they’re giggling the whole time while grooving to RunitupTahj‘s song.

Ciara captioned the video, which you can see below, “Me N My Baby Boy. 💙🤣#HitYoGrooveChallenge”. Her husband, Seattle Seahawks player Russell Wilson, couldn’t get enough of it. “The best!!! Love you two so much ❤️🙌🏾🔥,” he commented on the March 25 post. Now, when can we see Russell and their two-year-old daughter, Sienna Wilson, get in on that challenge? We’ve actually already seen the whole family have a TikTok party, though! Ciara got the whole family, including Russell’s sister, Anna Wilson, to complete another TikTok challenge, dancing in their pajamas to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign‘s “Something New”. They all nailed it, naturally.

Ciara and Russell are doing a great job keeping the kids occupied while they’re all stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis. They recently turned their living room into the ultimate slumber party for some family fun. Russell, Ciara, and the two kids all cuddled up in a giant air mattress while staying “up all night” together.

And they even took Sienna “grocery shopping.” As in, they let her push a tiny grocery cart around their backyard while she pretended to go shopping for the essentials. So cute!