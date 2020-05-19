Russell Wilson & Ciara’s Ex Future Both Wish Future Jr. A Happy Birthday In Touching Tributes

Russell Wilson and Future each took to their respective social media accounts to wish Future Jr. a happy sixth birthday! The six-year-old’s football star stepdad called him an ‘inspiration,’ while his rapper father shouted out his little ‘twin!’

Russell Wilson and Future are both proud dads! The two men took to their respective social media accounts on May 19 to celebrate their son and step-son, Future Jr.‘s, sixth birthday! Future began the birthday tributes by taking to his Twitter account and tweeting the message, “Happy Birthday FUTURE. Love u FOREVER twin.” The High Off Life rapper, 36, shares his son with his former fiancée, Ciara, 34, who married Russell two years after her split from Future in 2016.

For his part, Russell really went above and beyond his role as stepdad to make Future Jr.’s birthday as special as ever. On his Twitter account, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 31, shared a video of himself and the newly-minted six-year-old diving deep into the water and swimming toward the camera. “My inspiration. My best friend. Full of Love, Joy & Grace. I thank Jesus for u & being able to lead & guide u. Your future is forever endless & I pray you swim into every opportunity & obstacle in life w/ this much Love & Enthusiasm,” Russell tweeted, adding, “Happy 6th BDay Future! Daddy loves you!” Russell also added two prayer hands emojis along with a heart emoji!

The football player also left the same message and clip on his Instagram account, tagging Future Jr.’s mom at the end. Ciara also shared the sweetest clip with her little boy on his special da. The mother and son snuggled up together in a video posted to Ciara’a Instagram account, where she gave him six kisses on his cheek to mark the day! “I’m just so proud and grateful,” she captioned the video, wishing her “sunshine” a happy birthday!

Russell has seriously taken on the role of father to Future Jr. so well since he and Ciara tied the knot in 2016. The couple also share a daughter, three-year-old Sienna Princess Wilson, and they are expecting their second child together! Based on the tributes his adoring parents have made for him, we can only assume that Future Jr. is in for an unforgettable sixth birthday!