Ciara’s Son Future Jr., 5, Gets Golf Lessons From Stepdad Russell Wilson — Sweet Video

Ciara took to Instagram to share an adorable video that showed her five-year-old son Future playing a game of golf with his stepfather Russell Wilson and the two were perfectly in sync.

It looks like Russell Wilson, 31, and Ciara‘s son Future, 5, are not only stepdad and stepson, but also perfect golfing buddies! The proud wife and mom took to Instagram on Feb. 20 to share a video of the duo dressed in their best golf gear while swinging golf clubs together on a golf course and she gushed over how they hit the golf balls at the exact same time. “In Sync,” the 34-year-old’s caption read.

Fans were quick to respond to Ciara’s memorable post with loving comments. “Like Father, Like Son 😍😍😍,” one comment read. “That lil boy gone be somebody special. papa Russ plays a big role in his life 🙏🏽❤️that’s wsp,” read another. “He’s such a great dad!!! Cici you’re definitely blessed girlie!!! 😘😘,” a third fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Ciara has shared some private family time on her social media. The singer, who shares her son Future Jr. with her ex Future, 36, also has daughter Sienna, 2, with Russell, whom she married in 2016, and often shares pics and videos of her kids whenever she can. She just announced that she’s expecting her third child and in one of her recent shared videos, both Future Jr. and Sienna can be seen kissing her baby bump. It was definitely one of the sweetest moments to witness and made fans even more excited about the upcoming new addition.

We look forward to seeing more adorable posts with Ciara’s kids on social media. She always knows how to make a fan’s day with the memorable moments!