Ciara Posts Video Of Her Son Future, 5, & Daughter Sienna, 2, Kissing Her Growing Baby Bump

This might be the most adorable video of 2020. Ciara shared a clip of her kids kissing her growing baby belly and we literally can’t even.

It doesn’t get any cuter than this. Ciara‘s husband Russell Wilson, 31, shared the most precious Instagram Story of their children Future, 5, and Sienna, 2, kissing the mother-to-be’s baby belly on Saturday, February 8. “Mornings in our household,” he captioned the footage which showed the little ones giving her belly a big ole smooch. “Aww,” the NFL star could be heard gushing in the background. “You guys saying hello to the baby?” The 34-year-old was all smiles during the video where she said, “That feels so funny!” after her kids’ playful moment. Sienna even acted all big sister like and tried to feed her upcoming sibling with a bottle via her mommy’s tummy! Their son, on the other hand, kept hugging his doting mother which was almost too adorable to witness.

Fans felt the same way too after witnessing the family’s amazing bonding moment. “I just wanna go sit in they house and just breathe in the love,” one wrote while another chimed in about the “Goodies” singer and how well she’s doing. “Sis is really glowing, living her best life.” It wasn’t all about their children on Saturday as Ciara and Russell had a romantic date night later on in the evening. They were seen leaving Olivetta Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where the two of them put on a ton of PDA with one another while they were out and about.

Ciara was positively glowing in a gold jacket over a black top and gold pants and a pair of dark heels for their WeHo outing. Russell, meanwhile, looked as handsome as can be in his own black top underneath a chic jacket and black pants. They were spotted holding each other arm in arm while making their way outside the celeb hotspot that has included guests like music legend Lionel Richie, 70.

Ciara and Russell confirmed their exciting baby news on January 30. She posted an Instagram pic of her posing on the beach in a bikini, with her baby bump on full display. “Number 3,” she captioned the image.