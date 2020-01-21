Ciara’s Son Future Jr., 5, Strikes A Cool Pose With Stepdad Russell Wilson: See Pic

Family time! R&B singer Ciara shared an adorable snap of her son Future Jr. at Disney World with her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson.

Could this get any cuter!? Ciara, 34, and her husband Russell Wilson, 31, seem to be enjoying quite the family vacation at Walt Disney World in Florida with their two kids, Future Jr., 5, and Sienna, 2. The R&B singer took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to share an adorable photo of Russell with his stepson, and it’s seriously precious. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback posed with the five-year-old, who is already showing off his little personality, throwing up the peace sign and pouting like a pro. The youngster wore a camouflage-print Gap sweater with his hair tucked under the hood, matching camo sweatpants, Ray Ban sunglasses, and a pair of white sneakers. He also paired the outfit with a light green satchel worn across the body

His stepdad Russell, who has been married to mom Ciara since 2016, wore an orange sweater with white pants featuring a black stripe along the side. With his hair slicked back into a tight man-bun, he accessorized the outfit with small, round sunglasses, multiple gold chains and multi-colored Nike sneakers. Ciara captioned the sweet snap, “my heart can’t take it” with the hashtag #classicmoments and a red heart emoji. Russell then left a sweet comment on his wife’s photo, writing “Heart & Soul”.

The family vacation follows the Seattle Seahawks’ Jan. 12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. To beat the end of season blues, the couple kicked off their Florida getaway at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park. As seen on Russell’s Instagram stories on Jan. 20, the family saw giraffes, cheetahs, rhinos and lions before heading to Epcot. Much to daughter Sienna’s delight, the family rode the Frozen Ever After ride, and she sang along to Let It Go. The two-year-old also met Princess Anna, as seen in an adorable Instagram story posted by her dad.

Earlier in the football season, Ciara celebrated her husband’s Jan. 7 win against the Philadelphia Eagles by doing a little dance — all up on him. “Proud of you Baby @DangeRussWilson! Gotta do a dance on ya 1 time,” Ciara posted on Instagram, with a cute boomerang showing herself shimmying up and down on Russell, while wearing his Seahawks jersey. We can’t wait to see more snaps of Ciara and Russell’s growing family in 2020!