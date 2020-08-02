Brie Bella Welcomes Second Child With Husband Daniel Bryan — See Pic

Brie Bella was ‘overwhelmed with joy’ after giving birth to her 2nd child with husband Daniel Bryan on Saturday, Aug. 1! The WWE star confirmed she had a boy.

Brie Bella, 36, is now a mother of two! The Total Bellas star welcomed her second child — a boy this time around — with husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Sunday, Aug. 2. “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a blue heart. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Brie also gushed. She attached the caption to an adorable photo her cradling the baby, who stayed cozy in a beige-colored onesie. The baby sweetly placed his little hand over his parents, which covered his face. While she didn’t share a location, a hospital band could be seen around Brie’s wrist in the snap.

Brie’s new addition joins her two-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, making her family a party of three. We’re sure Birdie is so excited to be a big sister — and soon to be big cousin. Brie’s twin sister Nikki Bella, 36, announced her pregnancy at the same time as she did in Jan. and since they admitted they were expecting their bundles of joy only a week and a half apart, all eyes have been on the wrestling superstar siblings.

Before Brie gave birth to her second baby, she made headlines for showing off her baby bump along with Nikki’s in pics, videos, and at events on a regular basis. The twins also documented their pregnancy journeys on Total Bellas, including the times when they both found out they were expecting. Although it came as a shock to them, their good times and openness with their fans have proved that they love going through motherhood at the same time and are embracing every moment.

Congratulations to Brie and Daniel on their new tot! We can’t wait to see pics and videos of the new family member soon, and we’re so happy for her on the arrival of her new bundle of joy.