Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Brie Bella Welcomes Second Child With Husband Daniel Bryan — See Pic

Brie Bella
AP Images
Brie Bella and Nikki Bella 'Boss Babes and CEOs', Magic Convention, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Feb 2020
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella hits up the salon in Studio City and the star's baby bump is growing by the minute!Pictured: Nikki BellaBACKGRID USA 4 MARCH 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Nikki Bella, who is expecting her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev later this year, displayed her growing baby bump while out visiting a friend this Saturday morning.Pictured: Nikki BellaBACKGRID USA 2 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: 3 / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella shop at Little Moon on Wednesday after lunch at Joan's on Third. Brie was sporting a bright green/yellow top and Nikki was in a rust-colored dress paired with Louis Vuitton boots. Pictured: Nikki Bella, Brie Bella BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Brie Bella was ‘overwhelmed with joy’ after giving birth to her 2nd child with husband Daniel Bryan on Saturday, Aug. 1! The WWE star confirmed she had a boy.

Brie Bella, 36, is now a mother of two! The Total Bellas star welcomed her second child — a boy this time around — with husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Sunday, Aug. 2. “It’s a BOY!!! 8-1-2020,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a blue heart. “We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!” Brie also gushed. She attached the caption to an adorable photo her cradling the baby, who stayed cozy in a beige-colored onesie. The baby sweetly placed his little hand over his parents, which covered his face. While she didn’t share a location, a hospital band could be seen around Brie’s wrist in the snap.

Brie’s new addition joins her two-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson, making her family a party of three. We’re sure Birdie is so excited to be a big sister — and soon to be big cousin. Brie’s twin sister Nikki Bella, 36, announced her pregnancy at the same time as she did in Jan. and since they admitted they were expecting their bundles of joy only a week and a half apart, all eyes have been on the wrestling superstar siblings.

Brie Bella & husband Daniel Bryan just welcomed their second child — a boy — on Saturday, Aug. 1. (AP Images)

Before Brie gave birth to her second baby, she made headlines for showing off her baby bump along with Nikki’s in pics, videos, and at events on a regular basis. The twins also documented their pregnancy journeys on Total Bellas, including the times when they both found out they were expecting. Although it came as a shock to them, their good times and openness with their fans have proved that they love going through motherhood at the same time and are embracing every moment.

View this post on Instagram

I’m a sucker for matching outfits!! ☺️💛🌼

A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on

Congratulations to Brie and Daniel on their new tot! We can’t wait to see pics and videos of the new family member soon, and we’re so happy for her on the arrival of her new bundle of joy.