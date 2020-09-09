Alec Baldwin Welcomes 5th Child As Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth To Baby Boy — See 1st Family Pic

Congratulations are in order for Hilaria Baldwin, who has welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

And baby makes seven! Hilaria Baldwin has welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, 61. The Living Clearly Method author, 35, revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on September 9th, announcing that the couple welcomed their fifth child, and fourth son, into the world the night before. “We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier,: Hilaria wrote. She also teased that fans who wanted to know the name of the little guy would have to ‘stay tuned.’

Fans couldn’t be happier for Hilaria, who sadly suffered two miscarriages in 2019. The Spanish writer announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post on November 11 that she had suffered her second miscarrige. She revealed the devastating news in a video with her six-year-old daughter, Carmen Baldwin, which she captioned: “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.”

The mom-of-five, who also shares Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, with Alec, is a true beacon of positivity, as she added, “I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now… I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say… I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

Sadly, it was the second miscarriage she suffered last year. In an April 4, 2019 Instagram post, Hilaria revealed that she not only was pregnant, but believed she was losing the pregnancy. Sharing a photo of her small baby bump, she explained to fans that she wanted to share her pregnancy journey, no matter the circumstances. “So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much,” she wrote at the time. “So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.” We couldn’t be happier for Hilaria, Alec and their growing family!