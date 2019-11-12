Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria, 35, Reveals She’s Suffered Another Miscarriage 4 Mos. Into Pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin tearfully revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram message that she lost her second pregnancy this year, at 4 months pregnant. She and husband Alec Baldwin are ‘devastated right now.’

Hilaria Baldwin announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she discovered during a November 11 doctor’s appointment that she had suffered a miscarriage. The Living Clearly Method author, 35, who shares four children with husband Alec Baldwin, 61, revealed the devastating news in a video with her six-year-old daughter, Carmen Baldwin, captioned: “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec.

“I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” Hilaria continued. “I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all… but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time. I’m really devastated right now… I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say… I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask ❤️”. Her video was equally heart-rending. A visibly tearful Hilaria cuddles with her young daughter, explaining that she doesn’t know when she’ll have another baby, but she’s “going to try really hard.” Sweet Carmen kisses her mom on the cheek as Hilaria says, “Thank you for saying you’re sorry. Mommy’s sad.

This is sadly the second miscarriage Hilaria has suffered in 2019. She revealed in an April 4 Instagram post that she not only was pregnant, but believed she was losing the pregnancy. Sharing a pic of her small baby bump, she explained to fans that she wanted to share her pregnancy journey, whether good or bad.

“So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much,” Hilaria wrote. “So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.”