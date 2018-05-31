Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Insanely Fit Stomach 12 Days After Giving Birth To Fourth Baby

Alec Baldwin’s wife loves to show off what her body can do and her latest wild photos are no exception.

Is there anything Hilaria Baldwin’s body can’t do? The 34-year-old has had four babies in five years – Carmen, 4, Rafael, 2, Leonardo, 1, and Romeo who was born on May 17. She can bend and twist herself into a pretzel while posing with her kids. And, apparently, she can also ping back into shape 12 days after giving birth to her youngest. On May 31, the yoga teacher posted two photos of herself to Instagram, side-by-side. In the first photo Alec Baldwin’s wife looks ready to pop. In the second one, she poses in black lingerie with a tummy that looks like it’s never had a hefty meal in it, let alone four children!

Obviously we want to know how that is even possible. Hilaria revealed in her Instagram post that it’s simple – her incredibly thin post-partum body is down to hard work and forcing herself to move, throughout her pregnancy, even when she didn’t want to. She wrote, “9 months to 12 days postpartum (I took the photo on the right two days ago). Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy. Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little.”

She added, “Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved. So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength.” Hilaria revealed that she’s back at it, working out again, as of May 30.

She wrote, “Slow and steady. Nothing crazy.” Thankfully Hilaria pointed out that, “each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin.” She also told other women to “be patient with your body.”

We’re so glad she said that. Not every mommy can ping back into shape in less than two weeks, especially when you factor in that Hilaria had pneumonia in between. One fan commented, “I worry about all the moms who struggle to lose weight after a pregnancy with posts like this and feel inadequate.” Another took a more lighthearted approach, writing, “I don’t [look] like that 15 years postpartum!”