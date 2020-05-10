Kevin & Eniko Hart Reveal They Are Expecting A Girl — ‘Dreams Really Do Come True’

It’s a girl! Hollywood power couple Kevin and Eniko Hart announced they will become parents to another little girl, in a sweet Mother’s Day post.

Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart‘s family is about to become a party of six, and the newest addition to their clan will be a baby girl! The actress, 35, revealed in an Instagram post on May 10 that she would be welcoming another daughter in 2020. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for,” Eniko wrote

She also added that having another daughter was a “dream come true” and that her and her comedian husband, 40, were filled with joy. “Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo.” The carousel post featured four snaps of the family dressed in shades of white and pastel pink. Eniko stunned in a skintight white jumpsuit with a pink sash that read ‘it’s a baby girl’ as she slicked her brunette tresses back into a low ponytail.

The couple first announced they were expecting in an Instagram post on March 24! Eniko shared a gorgeous portrait of her baby bump in a completely sheer dress, captioned, “baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” Along with their darling two-year-old son Kenzo Kash Hart, Kevin has two children from his previous relationship with ex-wife Torrei Hart: daughter Heaven Hart, 15, and son Hendrix Hart, 12. All three kids appeared in Eniko’s gender reveal post, holding the tiniest pink baby shoes, and a sign that read ‘it’s a girl’.

Kevin didn’t post an announcement of his own, but made sure to leave about a million emojis on his wife’s gorgeous photo, like flames, a guy dancing, prayer hands, hands clapping, and the muscular bicep. Her famous friends also flocked to the comments to give her their congratulations.