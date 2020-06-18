‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Dyes Her Sons’, 10 & 6, Hair — Before & After Makeover Pics

Kailyn Lowry showed off her sons, Isaac and Lincoln’s, new ‘do with a slew of snaps she shared to her Instagram account! Isaac went for a bold, red hot color while Lincoln went bleach blonde! See the pics!

Kailyn Lowry‘s eldest sons have a brand new look perfect for summer. 10-year-old Isaac and six-year-old Lincoln showed off their new hair color on their mom’s Instagram account and story. In the images, which Kailyn and the salon, Gem Beauty Co., shared on June 17, the Teen Mom 2 star and mother-of-three, 28, totally surprised her boys with fun new cuts and colors!

In the first image that Kailyn shared to her Instagram story, Isaac was in the middle of getting the final touches on his flaming red hair! The 10-year-old sat perfectly in his chair while a beautician ran her hands through his ‘do — wearing a protective face mask to maintain safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The top of Isaac’s hair was completely red, while his natural light brunette locks could still be seen buzzed down on the side.

While her son was admiring his new look, Kailyn got in on the action, too! She posted the sweetest image of her leaning over her eldest son’s shoulder and taking a mirror selfie. Isaac, the little goof that he is, made a funny face in the mirror by sticking his tongue out! But fans knew all too well that the 10-year-old had to be pleased with his brand new look.

Finally, the salon also shared an image of the two boys with their final cuts! While Isaac’s red hair was a true standout, Lincoln’s bleached blonde, buzzed down locks also looked great! “[Kailyn Lowry] surprised her boys with fun hair that they have been asking for,” the salon captioned the image on their Instagram. They also credited the stylist, who “nailed it” and said that “the boys were so happy!!”

It’s definitely a dramatic change from what fans are used to seeing with Kailyn and her boys. Kailyn’s sons, whom she shares with Jonathan Rivera (Isaac), Javi Marroquin (Lincoln), and Chris Lopez (two-year-old Lux), all normally sport dark or light brown hair just like their parents! That same lovely brown hair color is likely what fans will be seeing more of when Kailyn and her boys welcome the fifth member of their family!

Kailyn is just weeks away from giving birth to her fourth son and has been showing her growing baby bump while out and about with friends and family. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon,” Kailyn wrote in her Instagram announcement in February 2020. Kailyn’s gender reveal party later confirmed that she was, in fact, having another little boy! Chris Lopez is reportedly the father of her baby.