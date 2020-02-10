‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Baby No. 4’s Gender & She’s ‘So Excited’

Kailyn Lowry has baby number four on the way. The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star already has three sons and just did the gender reveal for the newest addition to her family.

After having three sons, you’d think pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry would be hoping for her first daughter. She just confirmed on Feb. 4 she’s expecting a new baby. The 27-year-old had her gender reveal party over the weekend of Feb. 8, and MTV cameras were there to capture the event for her show. Blue confetti emerged from containers everyone at the bash was holding, confirming Kailyn is having her fourth son. She said she’s actually “excited” for another boy.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Kailyn told Us. , as well as sharing photos from the gender reveal party. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.” Kail shared a photo from the event to her Instagram page and captioned it “Although I already knew & felt it in my bones… the boys had no idea. GENDER REVEAL!”

Kailyn made her pregnancy announcement via Instagram, in a pic showing herself and her three sons on a bed while holding up the sonogram showing her growing baby. She also revealed that her first trimester was plagued with morning sickness. Kailyn wrote in the caption, “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Kailyn is already mom to Isaac Rivera, 10, by high school sweetheart Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, 6, by ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and 2-year-old Lux Lowry by Chris Lopez. While Kailyn didn’t identify the father of her baby on the way, her on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris seemed to confirm he’s the dad. He did it in an Instagram post he shared the same day that Kailyn confirmed her pregnancy. He wrote a “letter to [his] unborn child,” calling him a “Young King” and adding a blue heart emoji, leading fans to believe he’s having a second son with Kailyn.