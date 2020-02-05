Chris Lopez Seemingly Confirms He’s The Father Of Kailyn Lowry’s 4th Child & Hints It’s A Boy

Hours after Kailyn Lowry confirmed her fourth pregnancy, her ex, Chris Lopez, seemingly revealed that he’s the father of her unborn child.

Chris Lopez took to his Instagram Story on Feb. 4 to post a “letter to [his] unborn child,” which seems to be his way of confirming that he’s the father of Kailyn Lowry’s fourth child. Kailyn announced her pregnancy on the morning of Feb. 4, and Chris posted his message, a quote from A.J. Brown, just hours later. “I pray you get to know real love and real friendship,” the post read. “I pray you never have to feel your heart aching in your chest as you hold yourself at night. I pray you never question your worth at the hands of a lover that doesn’t know any better. I hope this world never hardens your heart and you always know the difference between what is real and what is nothing more than an illusion of paradise. I want you to be fearless and true to yourself first and foremost all the days of your life.”

In addition to the quote, Chris also wrote the caption, “Young King,” with a blue heart emoji, which has many fans thinking that the baby is a boy. Before posting the quote, Chris also briefly went on Instagram Live and reportedly confirmed that he was the baby’s dad. Kailyn did not reveal the identity of her unborn child’s father when she made her pregnancy announcement. She and Chris already share a two-year-old son, Lux, together.

Additionally, Kailyn has two other sons — she shares her 10-year-old, Isaac, with ex Jo Rivera, and her six-year-old, Lincoln, with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. The status of Kailyn’s relationship with Chris is unclear, but during the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which aired in December, she said that they weren’t even on speaking terms. “There’s no co-parenting right now,” she told host Dr. Drew.

Considering Chris is likely the father of this new baby, it seems that something changed between the two since that episode was filmed. Chris has chosen not to appear on Teen Mom 2, but fans can expect Kailyn to share her story when the new season, which is filming now, airs.