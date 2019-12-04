‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Exes Javi & Chris Lopez ‘Almost Fought’ — They ‘Hate Each Other’

Tensions ran so high between Kailyn Lowry’s exes Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, an intense confrontation ensued! Kailyn made this surprising confession on part one of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion, which aired on Dec. 3.

Double the exes, double the trouble. Kailyn Lowry, 27, revealed that two of her former flames — Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, both of whom she shares young sons with — are not on the best of terms, the MTV star revealed on part one of the Teen Mom 2 reunion that aired on Dec. 3. Kailyn revealed Javi and Chris “hate each other,” and their bad blood boiled to the point of a face-to-face confrontation.

“Chris and Javi almost fought, they were this close to each other’s faces,” Kailyn revealed to reunion hosts Dr. Drew Pinksky and Nessa Diab. But Kailyn’s exes — even Jo Rivera — now all deal with their emotions in therapy, according to Kailyn. “Not together, but individually,” she added.

Despite news of this beef, Kailyn did reveal that another feud is over — the one between her and Jo, that is! Kailyn happily announced that her ex “actually apologized” after giving her grief for breaking their custody agreement this past summer. Kailyn brought their son Isaac, 9, on a joint trip with Leah Messer and her BFF’s kids to Hawaii in July, but one of those vacation days fell on a day (the Fourth of July) that Jo was owed custody time. The resulting drama got so bad, Kailyn once claimed on her Coffees Convos podcast, “Jo said he he could see me in court.” But the exes never faced off in court because Jo didn’t actually take legal action, Kailyn revealed on Tuesday night’s reunion!

Kailyn’s co-parenting relationship with Chris, whom she shares son Lux, 2, with, appears to be more strained. The mother of three announced that “there’s no co-parenting right now” between them, since her ex is “working and going to therapy and working on himself.” She added, “I know that he will see Lux when the time is right.” Out of her three baby daddies, Chris was Kailyn’s most recent relationship, and she even cried over his non-committal nature in a March episode of Teen Mom 2. Before Chris came along, Kailyn was married to Javi until filing for divorce in Dec. 2015, and the process was finalized a year later. The OG ex was Jo, who starred on 16 and Pregnant when Kailyn was carrying their son Isaac at just 17 years old.